Second bomb attack suspect fled DF, says governor

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, said today (27) that the Civil Police believe that the second suspect of helping to set up an explosive device in Brasília has fled the federal capital. Last Saturday (24), a businessman was arrested with an arsenal of weapons and confessed to having placed a bomb in a tank truck that was heading to Brasília International Airport.

In a press conference at the Buriti Palace, the head of the local Executive – who met today with the future Ministers of Justice, Flavio Dino, and of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro – said that the police had already identified the person and that the searches were ongoing. In progress. “We should have news in the next few hours.” According to Ibaneis, the first suspect, George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, is being held in custody at the Papuda Penitentiary Complex and, according to investigation, even took a course in sniper to handle weapons.

“There really was a mentality there that was totally focused on crime,” said the governor. Ibaneis pointed out that all Military Police personnel will be able to perform at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva next Sunday (1st). There will also be support from the Civil Police in an infiltrated way, especially, according to him, due to the “latest events”.

“We have a large intelligence system focused on major events. For anyone thinking of something similar [com o que ocorreu no último sábado]you can be sure they will be reprimanded,” he added.