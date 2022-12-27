Decree regulates dam safety policy

President Jair Bolsonaro edited a decree to regulate the National Dam Safety Policy. The rules are in Decree 11.310, published yesterday (26) in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU).

According to the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, the measure seeks to ensure compliance with dam safety standards and reduce the possibility of disasters, in addition to establishing monitoring measures by the Public Power. The decree regulates provisions of Law 12,334/2010.

Preventive action

“The structured work of evaluating this public policy demonstrates the need to improve national capacities to exercise full preventive action in risk management throughout the life cycle of dams, to protect their uses, life and property, the that requires the Public Power to strengthen its performance”, explained the organ.

The decree also creates the Interministerial Dam Safety Committee, to be composed of members of the ministries of the Environment, Agriculture, Mines and Energy, Regional Development and Science and Technology.