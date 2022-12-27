AGU publishes notices of competition with 300 vacancies for graduates in Law

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) published today (27), in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU), three public notices with 300 vacancies for the positions of Union lawyer, federal attorney and National Treasury attorney.

There will be 100 vacancies per career, each with a starting salary of R$ 21,014.49. Quotas of 5% are foreseen for people with disabilities (PwD) and 20% for blacks.

Pre-registration will be open from January 9th to February 7th on the website of the Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Event Promotion (Cebraspe), the institution responsible for carrying out the three tests. The registration fee is BRL 180.

requirements

To participate, you must have a higher degree in law recognized by the Ministry of Education (MEC), registration with the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and at least two years of proven forensic practice (directly in court).

Each contest will have the following stages: objective test, of eliminatory and classifying nature; discursive tests, of an eliminatory and classifying nature; definitive registration, eliminatory in nature; oral test, of eliminatory and classificatory character; investigation of previous life, of eliminatory character; and evaluation of securities, of a classificatory nature.

Assessments take place on different dates and candidates can enroll in the three events, if they so wish. The objective tests are scheduled for April 30 (Union lawyer), May 7 (federal attorney) and May 21 (National Treasury attorney).

In the case of Union lawyer and National Treasury attorney careers, the examining boards will be composed of members of the careers themselves. For the federal attorney, the stalls will be set up by Cebrape itself.