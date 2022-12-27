Padilha confirms Tebet’s invitation and “positive sign” for Planning

The future Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, confirmed (27) the invitation made to senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) to occupy the Ministry of Planning, which will be recreated by the government of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to Padilha, Lula invited Tebet last (23) and there would have been “positive signals from the senator”. The minister denied that an agreement had been put together to make the Planning structure more robust and that this would have led to the acceptance of the parliamentarian.

According to Padilha, the invitation was made by Lula “because of the role she played in the second round, because of the quality she has as a senator, that was the motivation”. He made the statements after a meeting with the president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi.

In third place in the presidential race, Simone Tebet declared her support for Lula in the second round and played an active role in the campaign, going up on a platform and traveling around the country in defense of Lula’s candidacy. This increased his clout to assume a portfolio in the new government.

Initially, the senator would have liked to occupy a portfolio more connected to the execution of the government’s social programs, but she would have accepted Planning in view of its strategic role in defining the budget and public policies.

On several occasions, Padilha highlighted the “central role” of Planning in the composition of the government and stressed that the portfolio participates in the management committees of programs such as Bolsa Família and Minha Casa, Minha Vida, two showcases of PT governments that should return in the new era. Lula’s management.

He denied that there was an agreement to boost Planning, in order to convince Simone Tebet. According to the future minister, it was already foreseen by the final report of the transitional cabinet that the structure of the ministry to be recreated would have under its umbrella important institutions such as the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and the Institute of Economic and Applied Research (Ipea). “This was not discussed” with the senator, said the future minister.

Padilha said that a meeting should be organized later this Tuesday (27) to “close the last details” and confirm Tebet’s name in Planning.

Other ministries

In addition to Planning, another 15 ministries are still without holders. Padilha said that “nothing is defined” and that conversations with people, parties and benches will continue until the end of the week.

The future Minister of Institutional Relations thanked the willingness of parliamentarians and parties that committed themselves to the approval of the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) of the Transition this month, including some that make up the base of the current Bolsonaro government. Padilha said that these commitments “are being considered” in the composition of the new government.