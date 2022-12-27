Expanded credit balance grows and reaches BRL 14.7 trillion

The credit balance extended to the non-financial sector reached, in November this year, R$ 14.7 trillion. The figure, released today (27), in Brasília, by the Central Bank (BC), represents an increase of 1.3% compared to the amount of October (R$ 14.6 trillion) and corresponds to 150% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Extended credit to the non-financial sector includes, in addition to National Financial System (SFN) credit operations – loans and financing granted by banks and other financial institutions –, credit operations by other resident institutional sectors, public debt securities and private individuals and loans granted by non-residents (external debt).

The monthly update of the statistics indicates the main sources of resources used to finance the public and non-financial private sectors of the Brazilian economy, allowing the analysis of the level and profile of government, companies and families indebtedness.

According to the Central Bank, the increase in the balance, in November, stems from operations with public debt securities (expansion of 1.4%), SFN loans (1.1%) and external debt loans (1.9%, partly due to the exchange rate depreciation of 0.7% in the month).

Extended credit to families reached R$ 3.4 trillion – a monthly increase of 1.4% and 17.9% in 12 months. Extended credit to companies increased by 0.7%, reaching R$ 5.1 trillion (52.1% of GDP), mainly influenced by the 1.9% increase in external debt loans.

In the 12 months ended in November, the 9.6% increase in extended credit to companies was mainly due to the 26% expansion in debt securities and 10.8% in the SFN loan and financing portfolio.

Bank loans

Considering only SFN credit (loans and financing granted by banks and other financial institutions), loans, financing and leasing operations totaled BRL 5.3 trillion – a monthly increase of 1% which, according to the BC, results from increases 0.4% in credit targeted at companies (R$ 2.1 trillion) and 1.5% in credit targeted at families (R$ 3.2 trillion).

The total flow of credit contracting amounted to BRL 506.4 billion in November, up 21.9% in the accumulated 12 months, but, compared to November 2021, credit expansion slowed down, retreating from 15, 7% in October to 14.7% in November. In credit to companies, the indicator fell from 10.2% to 9.4%, while in operations to individuals the retraction was from 19.6% to 18.5%.

Credit with free resources for companies totaled R$ 1.4 trillion in November, with stability in the month and an increase of 10.8% in 12 months (13.2% in October). Credit with free resources to families reached R$ 1.8 trillion, with increases of 1.5% in the month and 19.1% in 12 months.

default

Delinquency on total credit in the financial system, which considers arrears of more than 90 days, reached 3.1% of the portfolio in November, up 0.1 percentage points, reflecting the rise in delinquency on free credit, situated at 4, 3%. Household debt with SFN credit operations reached 49.8% in October, with increases of 0.2 percentage points in the month and 1.4 percentage points in 12 months.

Interest rate

The average interest rate charged to families rose, in November, compared to October, and remained stable for companies. According to Central Bank data, the rate for companies rose 1.8 percentage points to 59% per annum in November. In the case of companies, compared to the previous month, it remained stable at 23.4% per year.

These rates are the so-called free credit, the one in which banks have autonomy to lend money raised in the market and define the interest rates charged to customers. Directed credit, on the other hand, has rules defined by the government, and is intended, basically, for the housing, rural, infrastructure and microcredit sectors.

In the case of earmarked credit, the interest rate rose 0.3 percentage points for individuals and stood at 11.3% per annum. For companies, the increase was 2.1 percentage points, reaching 11.1% per year.