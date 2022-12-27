Governor of the DF talks about accelerating the demobilization of camps in HQ

The Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, said today (27) that the Secretariat for Public Security is negotiating with the Army to accelerate the demobilization of camps set up in front of the Headquarters in Brasília.

According to him, about 40 tents have already been removed and the government’s expectation is that, by next Sunday (1st), the day of the presidential inauguration, there will be a reduction in the number of demonstrators who reject the results of the October elections and remain in place. . “We expect this demobilization to occur naturally.”

In a press conference at the Palácio do Buriti, the head of the local Executive highlighted that all the Military Police of the Federal District will be able to act in the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. There will also be support from the civil police in an infiltrated way, above all, according to him, due to “latest events”, referring to the attempt to explode a bomb at Brasília International Airport last Saturday (24), Christmas Eve.





The future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, participated in the meeting with the Governor of the Federal District accompanied by the future Minister of Defense, José Múcio, and celebrated the result of the meeting. “We obtained this commitment in the sense that there will be a full mobilization, of 100% of the military police, civil police and fire brigade personnel to guarantee security not only to the President of the Republic and foreign delegations, but to the people who will participate of the event”.

According to Dino, so far, there is no change in the script for the presidential inauguration ceremony. “The script has been maintained since the cathedral”, he said, pondering that all planning for major events, such as the inauguration ceremony, involves alternatives and works dynamically. Asked if Lula is going to parade in an open car, for example, he stressed that the decision will only be taken on the 1st and that, in addition to safety, he must consider other factors such as the climate situation in the federal capital.

“We have a large intelligence system focused on major events. For anyone thinking of something similar [com o que ocorreu no último sábado], you can be sure that they will be reprimanded”, reinforced Ibaneis. “All the people who will come to the inauguration will attend an event in peace and return to their homes in peace. It will not be small terrorist and extremist groups that will wall up the institutions of Brazilian democracy”, added Dino.