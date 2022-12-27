Government defines reduction of greenhouse gases from fuels

President Jair Bolsonaro approved a resolution by the National Council for Energy Policy (CNPE) that defines mandatory annual targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the sale of fuels over the next ten years, within the scope of the National Biofuel Policy (Renovabio) . The measure was published today (27) in the Official Diary of the Union🇧🇷

The resolution fixes the global target value for the period between 2023 and 2032, in addition to the tolerance intervals. By 2023, distributors will have to acquire 37.47 million decarbonization credits (CBIOs).

For the 2024/2031 period, there was no change in the targets that had already been established by the CNPE in October 2021, but there was an addition of values ​​for the year 2032, now defined at 99.22 million CBIOs.

emission reduction

Decarbonization credits are part of the RenovaBio program, which determines that liquid fuel distributors have a mandatory goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The credit is issued by producers and importers of biofuels, duly certified by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP).

The volume to be purchased by distributors is based on fuel purchase and sale invoices. The annual decarbonization target of these companies that sell fossil fuels is calculated by the ANP.

Acquiring CBIOs is the only way to achieve the goals. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, one CBIO is equivalent to one ton of avoided emissions, which represents seven trees in terms of carbon capture.