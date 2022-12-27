Russia makes demands to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s foreign minister accused Ukraine and the West of trying to destroy his country and said the Kiev government had to accept Moscow’s demands to end the war or else watch the Russian armed forces catch up with them in the field of battle.

Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments, made on Monday night amid heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine, come a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, but only on terms from Moscow.

This includes Ukraine recognizing Russia’s conquest of one-fifth of its territory. Kiev – armed and supported by the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies – says it will reclaim all occupied territory and expel Russian troops.

“Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of regime-controlled territories, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” Lavrov told state news agency Tass.

“The point is simple: fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army,” he added.

How the conflict started

President Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling it a “special operation” to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine, which he branded a pawn of the West threatening Russia.

Kiev and the West say Putin’s invasion amounts to an imperialist land grab. The United States and its allies imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for the invasion and sent billions of dollars in assistance to the Ukrainian government.

Last week, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was visiting Washington, the United States announced an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, including the transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System, angering Moscow.

“It’s no secret that the strategic objective of the United States and its NATO allies is to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism to significantly weaken or even destroy our country,” Lavrov told TASS news agency.

Although Moscow planned a swift operation to overwhelm its neighbor Ukraine, the war is now in its 11th month, marked by many embarrassing reverses by Russia on the battlefield.

In the latest attack to expose flaws in Russian air defenses, a drone believed to be from Ukraine penetrated hundreds of kilometers into Russian airspace on Monday, causing a deadly explosion at the main base of its strategic bombers.

The most intense fighting is currently taking place in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which together form the industrial region of Donbass. Russia said in September it had annexed them, along with the southern provinces of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, but did not fully control either.

In his video message on Monday, Zelenskiy called the situation on the front lines in Donbass “difficult and painful”.