São Paulo has a drop in intentional homicides in November

In November, the state of São Paulo reached the lowest level of intentional (intentional) homicide records in its historical series, which started in 2001. comparison to 2019. The data was released yesterday (20) by the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo and does not use the years 2020 and 2021 as a comparison effect because of the covid-19 pandemic, which restricted the movement of people in the period and impacted on criminal dynamics.

The state also recorded a drop in cases of rape and robbery in general. Rapes went from 1,090 cases in November 2019 to 1,024 in November this year, down 6.1%. Thefts in general went from 21,350 occurrences in November 2019 to 21,259 this year.

In the case of bank robberies, it was the first time in 22 years that there were no records of this type of crime.

On the other hand, the state showed growth in the robbery rate [roubo seguido de morte]which went from 14 to 17 cases in the comparison between November 2019 and 2022. There was also considerable growth in the case of thefts in general, which went from 41,505 occurrences to 48,298 in the same comparison, which represented an increase of 16.4%.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

