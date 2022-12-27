BrazilBrazil

Published decree establishing the National Qualifies Women Program

With the purpose of promoting actions of professional qualification, work and entrepreneurship, to promote the generation of employment and income for women in situations of social vulnerability, the Official Diary of the Union publishes, this Tuesday (27), Decree nº 11.309, of December 26, 2022, which establishes the National Qualifies Women Program.

The program, through the formation of partnerships with the federal, state, municipal and district powers, and with entities and institutions, public and private, seeks the economic projection of women in social vulnerability, serving, as a priority, those with a monthly income of up to a minimum wage and a half, incomplete primary education and are victims of domestic violence.

Qualifica Mulher will also promote, among other actions, professional education, in order to increase the employability of these women and their ability to carry out any job; promote measures that contribute to development and financial sustainability; insertion and reinsertion of women mothers in the labor market, conciliation between work and family and equity and co-responsibility at home.

In addition, the program aims to encourage initiatives that expand the offer of microcredit for women’s entrepreneurship, through articulation with public and private bodies, entities and institutions, developed by the National Strategy for Women’s Entrepreneurship – Brazil for Women.

Partnerships

The decree also states, in one of its articles, that “partnerships for the execution of the Qualifica Mulher National Program may be signed through agreements, cooperation agreements, terms of decentralized execution or other similar instruments, with bodies and with entities of the federal, state, district and municipal public administration and with private entities and institutions”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

