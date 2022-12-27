Philippines floods kill 13

Floods in the Philippines have caused 13 deaths and 23 people are missing in the recorded floods, the natural disaster management agency said. The heavy rains hit, on Saturday (21), several regions of the south and east of the Philippines.

In the latest update, the Philippine emergency team stated that around 45,337 people are displaced from their homes due to the floods, which affect more than 160,000 people in various cities across the country.

The island of Mindanao, in the south of the archipelago, and the southeast of Luzon, the most populated island, were the areas most affected by the heavy rains recorded since the weekend, indicated the Philippine Meteorological Service.

The rains have stopped and the water has already started to recede, which helps emergency teams to locate the missing.

The catastrophe marred Christmas celebrations in Asia’s most Catholic nation, where hundreds of thousands of Filipinos move from urban centers to provinces during the festive season.

The Philippines is among the nations most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Experts from international agencies pointed out that the poor state of infrastructure and precarious housing as one of the main factors for a high number of deaths in natural disasters registered in the country.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.