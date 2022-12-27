SP Civil Defense warns of heavy rains starting today

Intense rains, accompanied by lightning, hail and strong gusts of wind, should hit the entire state of São Paulo starting today (27), informed the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo. According to the agency, the storm alert remains until Friday (30).

The rain should be intense mainly in the regions of Campinas and Sorocaba, where the expected accumulation is 155 mm. In the capital of São Paulo and the metropolitan region of São Paulo, in addition to the regions of Araçatuba, São José do Rio Preto and São José dos Campos, accumulated 120 mm are expected.

In the regions of Presidente Prudente and Marília, the accumulated rainfall should reach 100 mm. Heavy rains are also expected in Franca, Ribeirão Preto and Barretos (125 mm); in Baixada Santista (130mm); in Itapeva and Registro (135mm); in Araraquara and Bauru (140 mm); in the Paraíba Valley (145 mm); and in Serra da Mantiqueira (150 mm).

The Civil Defense warns that, with the heavy and intense rain, there is a risk of disorders such as landslides, landslides, flooding and flooding. The agency’s recommendation is for the population to be aware of any signs of danger and not to cross or enter flooded areas, or face floods since the force of the water can drag a person or a vehicle.

People who live in risk areas should be aware of signs of soil movement, such as leaning poles and trees, cracks in walls and jammed doors and windows. Faced with these signs, the population should immediately leave the place and call the Civil Defense by calling 199.

For more guidance on what to do before, during and after the rains or after any type of disaster, the Civil Defense maintains the Alerta SP application, available for download on Android and IOS systems.

Risk alerts are sent via SMS 40199. To do so, simply send a message with the zip code of the desired location to number 40199.