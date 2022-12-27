EBC vehicles will provide extensive coverage of the presidential inauguration

The inauguration of the new President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on January 1st, in Brasília, will receive wide journalistic coverage from the various vehicles of the Brazil Communication Company (EBC)🇧🇷 With real-time news, teams from TV Brazil🇧🇷 Brazil Agency and National Radio aired in the morning, with bulletins and reports about the event.

To start coverage in TV Brazilstarting at 10 am, hourly flashes will show the latest preparations for the ceremony, in addition to bringing, through the National Public Communication Network (RNCP), information on the inauguration of elected governors in the states.

At 1:00 pm, the special program begins, which will accompany the ceremony live in the Federal District. The presenters Roberto Camargo, Renata Corsini and the political commentator and professor Ricardo Caldas, from the University of Brasília, will be at the studios of the public station in the federal capital. With analyses, comments and special articles, the team will conduct the transmission, which will have the participation of reporters at strategic points of the event.

Once the ceremony officially begins at around 2:20 pm, the TV Brazil starts to coordinate the pool of TV channels that will show all the details of the ceremony: the oath to the Constitution in the National Congress, the speeches of the new President of the Republic and the inauguration of the new ministers of state in the Planalto Palace.

THE National Radio will also follow the main events in Brazilia throughout the day. From 10 am, the presenter Miguelzinho Martins leads the journalistic coverage of the inauguration of the governors, which has bulletins in real time, every 30 minutes.

Starting at 1:30 pm, the public broadcaster airs the special program presented by Valter Lima, with the participation of specialists and the network transmission of the news broadcast by TV Brazil🇧🇷 By telephone, reporters from Nacional will make entries in the news bringing information directly from the Metropolitan Cathedral Nossa Senhora Aparecida, the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Itamaraty Palace.

News about the ceremony and information about the new government in special matters will be on the agenda throughout January 1st at Brazil Agency🇧🇷 With a reinforced team of journalists, the Brazil Agency it brings the most important facts reported by reporters who will follow all the movement of the public and authorities, the security scheme and the displacement of the president-elect.

Interactivity also marks the coverage of the vehicles of the EBCwhich can also be seen on the channels EBC on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube, on the profiles @tvbrasil, @agênciabrasil and @radionacionalbr. On social media, reports on the inauguration carry the hashtags #EBCnaPosse and #Presidential Posse.

Solemnity

The inauguration will follow the traditional protocol, which begins with the parade of the new president in an open car along the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Lula arrives at the National Congress, for the official inauguration in the plenary of the Chamber, around 2:30 pm.

Then, the president-elect goes to the Planalto Palace, where he receives the presidential sash, makes a speech in the parliamentary office and greets the heads of state and government present at the ceremony.

It is estimated that the protocols will end by 6:30 pm, so that the shows scheduled for the Esplanade can begin. At 7:30 pm, a reception is scheduled for foreign delegations at the Itamaraty Palace.

