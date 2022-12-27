Ibovespa closes down 0.87% in session with low liquidity

The Ibovespa – the benchmark index for the Brazilian stock market – closed the session with a drop of 0.87%, at 108,737 points.

The session was marked by reduced trading volume due to the extended holiday in the United States and Europe this Monday (26).

Investors also continue to evaluate the Brazilian political scenario and await the definition of the last names of the ministerial team of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who will take office next Sunday (1st).

The dollar rose by 0.83% and closed at R$5.21.

According to experts heard by Reuters, the movement of the US currency followed the expected for the end of the year.

According to Anilson Moretti, head of exchange at HCI Invest, the foreign flow remains positive.

“Liquidity this week will be lower than previous weeks because of the holidays and year-end recess. But foreign flows are positive and above normal for December, which is a good sign for the real to appreciate. The foreign flow should continue in this direction next month, ”he said.

*With information from Reuters