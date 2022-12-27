Arsenal beat West Ham to extend Premier League lead

With Arsene Wenger watching from the stands, Arsenal defeated West Ham United 3-1 at home on Monday (26), and opened seven points at the top of the Premier League.

Wenger was back at the Emirates Stadium for the first time since leaving the club in 2018 after 22 years in charge, and saw Bukayo Saka, Brazil‘s Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah score in a blistering second-half comeback after a Said penalty Benrahma gave West Ham the lead.

The win kept Arsenal 100% at home in the league this season and took them to 40 points in the table after 15 games, seven ahead of second-placed Newcastle, who have already played 16 games. They are eight points clear of third-placed Manchester City, who have played 14 times.

Benrahma dislodged Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from the spot to put West Ham ahead in the 27th minute after William Saliba fouled Jarrod Bowen.

Arsenal, owners of the house, were awarded a penalty at the end of the first half, after Aaron Creswell’s hand, but referee Michael Oliver overturned his decision after a VAR (video referee) review, determining that the ball had hit the defender in the face.

Saka equalized with a close-range finish eight minutes into the second half, and Brazil‘s Martinelli struck home six minutes later to put Arsenal ahead.

Striker Nketiah, on his league debut, replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus, added a third in the 24th minute and Arsenal kept pressing to score again.

