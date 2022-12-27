BrazilBrazil

Hotel fire leaves 9 people injured in San Francisco do Sul

A fire at a hotel in São Francisco do Sul, on the coast of the state of Santa Catarina, left at least 9 people injured early this Monday (26). One victim was in serious condition, with burns over 90% of his body.

According to the city’s Volunteer Firefighters, two firefighting trucks were deployed to respond to the occurrence. To put out the flames, about 7,500 liters of water were used.

According to firefighters, the fire reached the ground floor and the first two floors of the hotel. An on-site expert will determine the cause of the fire.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

