Itamaraty will receive BRL 4.6 billion to pay debt with international body

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) informed today (26) that it will receive R$ 4.6 billion to pay contributions to international organizations and development banks. The amount will be released by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the Itamaraty, the resource will make it possible to pay almost all of Brazil‘s debt with international entities and will strengthen “the country’s position in the multilateral system and in the international community.”

“The Brazilian government has spared no effort to address the chronic irregularity of payments and the debt accumulated since previous periods. The Itamaraty carried out numerous measures in order to ensure the necessary resources to face the binding obligations assumed by Brazil in the international arena and internalized, with the approval of the National Congress, to the Brazilian legal system”, declared the ministry.

At the beginning of the month, the coordinator of the Transition Cabinet, former senator Aloizio Mercadante (PT), stated that the Brazilian government owed BRL 5 billion to international organizations, such as the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organization (WTO) and International Labor Organization (ILO). Still according to him, there was no room in the 2023 Budget to pay all debts.