Police detain protesters who would protest in front of the STF

The Military Police (PM) of the Federal District reported that it detained, on the night of this Sunday (25), a group of demonstrators who would hold a protest in front of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), at Praça dos Três Poderes, in the center of Brasília (DF). ).

According to the corporation, the demonstrators were walking along a public access road to the STF, S2, when they were approached by military police. With the group of at least ten people, slingshots and communicator radios were found. In addition, a knife was seized inside a vehicle that accompanied the demonstrators.

Taken to the 5th Police Station, at the beginning of the Asa Norte neighborhood, everyone signed a Detailed Term of Occurrence – a legal instrument that the police authority applies in cases of lesser offensive potential or lesser relevance – because they were carrying a bladed weapon and were then released .

The Civil Police and the PM did not provide information on the origin or identity of the demonstrators. In a note, the PM only mentions that the detainees planned to protest against the arrest of indigenous José Acácio Serere Xavante.

Former candidate for the mayoralty of Campinápolis (MT) and self-appointed leader of the Parabubure Indigenous Land, Acácio has been imprisoned in Brasília since the last 12th, by determination of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. The indigenous man was detained in the camp set up in front of the Army Headquarters (QG), in the federal capital, by people who support the current president and reject the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the October elections.

In videos he shared on social media before being arrested, Acácio questioned the electoral process and Lula’s victory. At the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), Moraes ordered the arrest of Acácio on suspicion of the crime of threatening, persecuting and attacking the democratic rule of law.

On the day of the arrest, a group of people identified as participants in the camp in front of the Army HQ tried to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police (PF), in the center of the federal capital.

The action resulted in acts of vandalism and violence, with demonstrators setting fire to cars and buses and vandalizing a police station.