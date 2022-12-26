BrazilBrazil

Treasury Direct sales exceed redemptions by BRL 805 million

Investment operations in Treasury Direct securities reached R$ 3.59 billion in November this year. In the same month, redemptions totaled R$ 2.79 billion. Thus, the net issuance of securities reached R$ 805 million. The figures were released today (26th), in Brasília, by the National Treasury.

In the period, the Selic Treasury was the title most sought after by investors, totaling R$ 1.84 billion and representing 51.3% of sales. Investments in inflation-indexed securities, such as Treasury IPCA and Treasury IPCA+, accounted for 32% of sales (R$ 1.15 billion).

Pre-fixed securities with half-yearly interest accounted for 16.7% of sales, totaling R$599.3 million.

Redemptions

In the case of securities redemptions, 60.9% (R$ 1.63 billion) were securities indexed to the Selic rate. Still according to the survey, the total number of active investors in the Direct Treasury reached 2,109,570, an increase of 7,257 people in the month.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

