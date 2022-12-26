With Brazilian contribution, Newcastle takes second place in English

Newcastle Joelinton’s Brazilian striker conceded a penalty and scored a header in the first half of the 3-0 victory over Leicester City, which took the club to second place in the Premier League this Monday (26).

Leicester defender Daniel Amartey got off to a poor start for the hosts, committing a penalty for Newcastle when he brought down Joelinton on 86 seconds, and striker Chris Wood curled the shot into the middle of the net.

Miguel Almiron scored a brilliant second goal in the seventh minute, cutting in from the right before catching up with Bruno Guimarães and shooting into the corner of the opposition’s goal.

Despite the return of competition after the World Cup break, there was little Christmas cheer for home fans as Joelinton made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute, when midfielder Boubakary Soumare was just watching a corner kick and the Brazilian headed towards the goal.

Jamie Vardy’s half-time introduction gave Leicester’s attack a focal point sorely lacking in the first half, but they showed little sign of recovery as the visitors managed to win comfortably.

With this triumph, Newcastle surpassed Manchester City in the standings, who will face Leeds United next Wednesday (28), reaching second place with 33 points, four behind leader Arsenal, who face West Ham United still on Monday. -market. Leicester are 13th with 17 points.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.