Senate President Condemns Terrorist Threats

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said today (26th) in Brasília that the Brazilian democratic regime does not tolerate terrorist acts similar to the frustrated attempt by a group that planned to blow up a truck loaded with diesel oil near the Brazilia International Airport.

“There is no room in democratic Brazil for acts analogous to terrorism, such as the attempt to blow up a fuel truck in Brasília, fortunately aborted by the security forces”, wrote the senator, this afternoon, on his personal Twitter account.

“The elections ended with the free and conscious choice of the president-elect who will take office on January 1st. Brazil wants peace to move forward and become the country we all want,” he added.

Prison

Pacheco’s message is a response to the arrest, last Saturday night (24), of George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, accused of participating in the installation of an explosive device in a tanker truck parked near the airport of the federal capital.

Manager of a gas station in Xinguara (PA), the 54-year-old man traveled to Brasília days after the second round of the general elections, held on October 30. Dissatisfied with the victory of elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Sousa joined hundreds of demonstrators protesting in front of the Army Headquarters, asking, among other things, for the annulment of the election and military intervention.

According to the delegate general of the Civil Police of the Federal District, Robson Cândido, Sousa admitted, in a statement, that he intended to commit an attack in the federal capital as a way of producing a chaotic situation that would force the current government to decree a state of siege, preventing the inauguration from Lula.

Investigating the origin of the explosive device “planted” in the tank truck – which was denounced by the driver of the vehicle, who suspected the strange container – the Civil Police arrived in Sousa and an apartment in Sudoeste, an upper-middle-class neighborhood in Brasília, where Several weapons were found, including a rifle, two shotguns, revolvers, lots of ammunition and explosives.

Without authorization

Although he is registered as a collector, shooter and hunter (CAC), Sousa is not authorized to travel armed. Nor to carry explosives. The Civil Police is investigating whether he acted alone or if he had the collaboration of other people.

“As soon as we have consequential actions of the operation or even the conclusion of the investigation by the police authority that presides over the facts, we will inform everyone”, the corporation said in a note.

This Sunday afternoon (26), a complaint led the security forces of the Federal District to locate and destroy explosive devices left in a thicket in Gama, an administrative region about 35 kilometers from the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. At the site, ballistic vests and covers for these vests were also found.

The occurrence was registered at the 20th Police Station, which will investigate the origin of the explosives and try to identify who left the material in the undergrowth, without any additional care. So far, no one has been arrested.