Wolverhampton announce deal with Brazilian Matheus Cunha

Wolverhampton (England) agreed to hire Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha on loan from Atlético de Madrid (Spain), both clubs informed last Sunday (25).

Cunha will join Wolverhampton from January 1 in a deal that could become a permanent transfer until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, the Premier League club said.

“We found another gift under the tree,” wrote Wolverhampton on Twitter, announcing the 23-year-old as the team’s first signing under coach Julen Lopetegui.

Julen Lopetegui’s first addition 🤩@ mathcunha20 will join on loan from January 1st, 2023 ✍️ — Wolves (@Wolves) December 25, 2022

Cunha arrived at Atlético in August 2021 and scored six goals in the Spanish Championship in 40 games. He was mostly used coming from the bank.

Before that, Cunha had played in the German Championship, defending RB Leipzig (between 2018 and 2020) and then Hertha Berlin (for one season).

The striker made his debut for the Brazilian national team in September 2021, in the World Cup Qualifiers, in a 1-0 victory over Chile. A month earlier, he had won gold with Brazil‘s under-23 team at the Tokyo Olympics.

