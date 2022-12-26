Number 1 in the country, Bia Haddad prioritizes singles tournaments in 2023

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia ended the season in 15th place in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles ranking, gaining 67 positions compared to December 2021. In doubles, the rise was even more impressive, leaving the 485th place to 13th. No wonder, she was named by the entity as the tennis player that evolved the most during the year. Even so, the priority for 2023 will be individual disputes.

“I’m a singles player, that’s pretty clear in my head. I always played doubles to try to improve my tennis, serve and return and because I love to play doubles, to compete. The priority is simple, I won’t be playing doubles all year round. I will continue prioritizing the health of my body, for sure”, said Bia to Brazil Agency🇧🇷

The 26-year-old from São Paulo won four WTA circuit titles in 2022. In singles, she was champion of the WTA 250 (third level) of Nottingham and Birmingham (both Great Britain). In doubles, in addition to also winning in Birmingham, alongside Chinese Zhang Shuai, she lifted the WTA 500 trophy (second level, intermediate) in Sydney (Australia), with Kazakh Anna Danilina as her partner. Another outstanding campaign was the runner-up, in the individual, of the WTA 1000 (highest level) in Toronto (Canada).

Bea talked to Brazil Agency during a visit to a nucleus of the Maria Esther Bueno project, at the Centro Esportivo Mané Garrincha, in Ibirapuera, south of São Paulo. She hit the ball and answered questions from children assisted by the initiative, which works with children from public schools in the five regions of the country.

“As we get results, our responsibility increases. All of this is part of a dream, a team effort, not only to reach the top, but also to be able to give back and make a difference in people’s lives, especially those who need it most. I make my day getting that hug, smile and very genuine affection,” she declared.

The visit preceded Bia’s trip to Australia. Next Thursday (29) the tennis player starts the 2023 season with the dispute of the United Cup, competition between mixed selections. In addition to São Paulo, the Brazilian team is formed by Laura Pigossi, Luisa Stefani, Carol Meligeni, Thiago Monteiro, Felipe Meligeni, Matheus Pucinelli and Rafael Matos. Brazil is in Group E (based in Brisbane) with Italy and Norway. The teams will play a best of five matches (four singles and one doubles). The best-placed country passes the stage. The tournament runs until January 8.

The competition serves as a preparation for the Australian Open, the first of the four main championships of the season, the so-called Grand Slams. The tournament starts on the 16th of January. In 2022, the Brazilian reached the doubles final, but she and Anna Danilina were beaten by the Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the main favorites. It was São Paulo’s best campaign in a competition of this level.

“The main goal is to stay healthy. Also, I have to concentrate as much as possible, work better on the court and do what I need to do well to think about results. I will have a WTA 500 [em Adelaide, a partir de 9 de janeiro] before the Australian Open, so I want to play at the highest level possible, which is what will make the difference for the bigger goals”, projected.

Among the goals is to represent Brazil at the Paris Olympics (France), in 2024. At the Tokyo Games (Japan), last year, the country achieved the first medal in tennis history, with the bronze of Luísa Stefani and Laura Pigossi in women’s doubles.

“Especially being Brazilian, the Olympics is very special, we grew up watching it on TV. I do have that dream to come true in 2024”, concluded Bia.