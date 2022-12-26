National Civil Defense transfers R$ 11.2 million to 11 cities

The National Civil Defense is going to transfer R$ 11.2 million to 11 Brazilian cities affected by natural disasters, according to information from the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), released today (26th) in Brasília.

R$ 3.7 million will be transferred to the city of São João Batista (SC), impacted by heavy rain. The municipality of Luiz Alves, also in Santa Catarina, will receive R$ 259,000 for actions to remove debris resulting from slippage of a barrier and execution works for junctions.

In Sergipe, the city of Tobias Barreto will have R$ 1.4 million for the purchase of food baskets, mattresses and hygiene and dormitory kits for the population displaced by the rains. The ministry estimates that 58,000 people will be assisted.

In Bahia, the cities of Nova Itarana, Jiquiriçá, Mutuípe and Brejões will receive, respectively, R$ 914 thousand, R$ 854 thousand, R$ 687 thousand and R$ 565 thousand.

Drought

In Amazonas, three municipalities were affected by the drought: Careiro da Várzea will receive R$ 1.2 million, Careiro, R$ 1 million, and Tefé, R$ 326 thousand. In these locations, the amounts will be spent on basic food baskets and hygiene items.

In Minas Gerais, the city of Antônio Carlos, hit by a hailstorm, was awarded BRL 124 thousand for the restoration of roofs of public buildings and residences.

🇧🇷With information from the Ministry of Regional Development