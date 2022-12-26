Five people from the same family drown in the interior of São Paulo

Five people from the same family, including two children, drowned on the 24th in the city of Dois Córregos, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to information from the incident report, the victims were swimming in a small beach on the Tietê River, inside a condominium, when the accident occurred.

The bodies of grandmother Denise Aparecida Dias da Silva, 51 years old, mother Cynthia Silva dos Santos, 25 years old, and children Nicolly Luize Dias da Silva, 9 years old, and Emily Camile Dias da Silva, 3 years old, were found on the same day, after searches carried out by military police and the Fire Department.

The body of the children’s father, Kervellin Wallace da Silva, 29, was found the next day. The case was registered as an accidental death.

The family lived in Sumaré and was in Dois Córregos for the Christmas holiday. The prefecture of the city of origin published a note of regret for the tragic death.

According to the Fire Department, 91 people were saved from drowning between the 23rd and 25th of December in the state of São Paulo. There were 100 assistances in the period, with 30 vessels in operation.