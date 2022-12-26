Federal District breast milk bank needs donations

The months of December, January and February tend to register lower rates of breast milk donation due to the unavailability of donors. The Health Department of the Federal District warns that the school vacation period can, for example, leave the donor who already has other children even more troubled with the care of the children, in addition to making room for travel and reception of relatives, who also contribute to the drop in the number of donations.

From January to November this year, the Human Milk Bank Network of the Federal District received 16,795.6 liters of breast milk donated by 6,461 women. The input served 13,279 babies.

The monthly average for the period reaches 1,526.8 liters – more than 1,500 liters, an amount that keeps stocks at a safe level, but lower than that recorded last year, when the monthly average was 1,604.7 liters.

The goal is to reach two thousand liters of breast milk donated per month, to serve hospitalized children with excess and, perhaps, expand coverage to other cases. According to the secretariat, every woman in good health who is breastfeeding or expressing milk for her own child and who is willing to donate voluntarily can participate in the so-called solidarity network.

masks and pots

If you are interested in donating, the mother receives a kit at home containing a mask, cap and sterilized pots to collect, delivered by the Military Fire Department of the Federal District, which returns later to collect donations. Still according to the folder, the donation process is simple and any amount donated is welcome. The woman must identify the date of the first collection on the pot and, at the end of the milking, store it in the freezer.

“No need to worry about filling the pot all at once. Just put the liquid in the bottle that is in the freezer with the help of a sterilized glass cup for the next few occasions. The donation must be delivered to the milk bank within 15 days, so when you start filling the pot, get in touch”, informed the secretariat.

Collected, breast milk undergoes a careful analysis. Fulfilling the necessary conditions, the raw material is stored in a new bottle and part goes on to pasteurization. Then there is the microbiological control, which shows whether the pasteurization was really effective, so that it is finally ready for use. The whole process lasts up to 48 hours.

The Human Milk Bank also offers a support network for breastfeeding women. Mothers who wish to donate should call 160 (option 4) or register on the Breastfeeding Brazilia website. More information can be obtained here.