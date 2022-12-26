BrazilBrazil

Incra publishes new rules for georeferencing rural properties

The National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) released new rules for georeferencing rural properties.

The changes are foreseen in the second edition of the technical manual for georeferencing rural properties, published on December 23 of this year. The rules will come into effect from December 30.

Georeferencing is a mandatory measure for carrying out dismemberment, remembering, subdivision, transfer of rural properties and cases involving lawsuits in areas from 100 hectares.

With the new rules, new survey methodologies, such as remote sensing using drones, may be included in the georeferencing work.

According to Incra, the new procedures do not have an immediate impact on rural property owners. For the professional responsible for the georeferencing work, there will be more measurement possibilities, generating savings in hiring the service.

Accredited technicians can send questions about the new rules to cnc@incra.gov.br.

According to the agency, in 2023, training workshops will be held with regional certification committees to support professionals.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

