Police collect more explosives abandoned in the Federal District

A complaint led the security forces of the Federal District to locate and destroy explosive devices left in a thicket in Gama, an administrative region about 35 kilometers from the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

Military police arrived at the scene around 15:30 this Sunday (25). In addition to explosives, they find ballistic vests and covers for these vests. The area was closed off until the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) bomb squadron detonated the material, around 10:30 pm yesterday.

The occurrence was registered at the 20th Police Station, which will investigate the origin of the explosives and try to identify who left the material in the undergrowth, without any additional care. So far, no one has been arrested.

All the material was seized one day after the arrest of George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, accused of placing a homemade bomb in a tanker truck loaded with fuel.

According to Robson Cândido, the delegate general of the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), George Sousa admitted that he intended to commit an attack in the federal capital, a few days before the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as a way of producing a situation chaos that forced the current government to declare a state of siege.

“Him [Sousa] confessed that he really had the intention of doing a crime at the airport, which would be to destroy something to cause chaos. His aim was precisely to draw attention to the movement. [em] that they are committed”, said the delegate general, referring to supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro who do not accept the result of the elections.

non-conformity

Manager of a gas station in the city of Xinguara, in Pará, George Sousa, 54 years old, traveled to Brasília days after the second round of the general elections, held on October 30th. Dissatisfied with Lula’s victory, George was camped in front of the Army Headquarters, along with hundreds of other demonstrators who, among other things, are asking for the annulment of the election and military intervention.

According to the Civil Police, a war arsenal attributed to George was found in an apartment in Sudoeste, an upper-middle-class neighborhood in Brasília. There, weapons were kept, including a rifle, two shotguns, revolvers, lots of ammunition and explosives. Although he is registered as a collector, shooter and hunter (CAC), George is not authorized to travel armed. Nor to carry explosives.

“Him [George] he is a resident of Pará and came precisely to participate in demonstrations at the QG [Quartel General] of the Army. He is part of this movement in support of the current president and they are imbued with this mission, which, according to him, is ideological”, added Cândido, stating that the action of the demonstrators “got out of control”.

On the last 12th, a group of people identified as participants in the camp set up in front of the Army HQ tried to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police (PF), in Brasília.

The action was motivated by the arrest of the indigenous José Acácio Serere Xavante, and resulted in acts of vandalism and violence, with demonstrators setting fire to cars and buses and vandalizing a police station.

The future Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Lula government, Flávio Dino, classified yesterday (25) the attempt to blow up a tank truck at Brasília airport as an act of “terrorism”. “The serious events of yesterday prove that the so-called ‘patriotic’ camps have become incubators for terrorists. Measures are being taken and will be expanded as quickly as possible,” said Dino.