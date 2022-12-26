BrazilBrazil

Rodovia dos Imigrantes has great congestion towards the coast

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The driver who decided to go down to the south coast of São Paulo today (26) in the afternoon encounters a huge traffic jam on Rodovia dos Imigrantes. Around 14:00, the road had a congestion of more than 20 kilometers, between kilometers 27 and 53, towards the coast.

There are also obstacles in the Anhanguera/Bandeirantes system, which connects the capital to the interior of the state. On Anhanguera, traffic is congested in Jundiaí, towards the capital, between kilometers 62 and 60. On Bandeirantes, congestion occurs between kilometers 15 and 13, reflecting an obstacle on the marginal roads.

On the Anchieta Highway, which also connects the capital of São Paulo to the coast, there is slowness between kilometers 31 and 40, towards the coast, and between kilometers 55 and 44, towards the capital.

The driver also encounters slowdowns on the Governador Carvalho Pinto Highway, in two sections, inland: the first one between kilometers 70 and 77; the second, between kilometers 87 and 90.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Federal District breast milk bank needs donations

18 mins ago

Incra publishes new rules for georeferencing rural properties

39 mins ago

Police collect more explosives abandoned in the Federal District

60 mins ago

Study shows viability of drug in the fight against HIV

17 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.