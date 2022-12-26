Rodovia dos Imigrantes has great congestion towards the coast

The driver who decided to go down to the south coast of São Paulo today (26) in the afternoon encounters a huge traffic jam on Rodovia dos Imigrantes. Around 14:00, the road had a congestion of more than 20 kilometers, between kilometers 27 and 53, towards the coast.

There are also obstacles in the Anhanguera/Bandeirantes system, which connects the capital to the interior of the state. On Anhanguera, traffic is congested in Jundiaí, towards the capital, between kilometers 62 and 60. On Bandeirantes, congestion occurs between kilometers 15 and 13, reflecting an obstacle on the marginal roads.

On the Anchieta Highway, which also connects the capital of São Paulo to the coast, there is slowness between kilometers 31 and 40, towards the coast, and between kilometers 55 and 44, towards the capital.

The driver also encounters slowdowns on the Governador Carvalho Pinto Highway, in two sections, inland: the first one between kilometers 70 and 77; the second, between kilometers 87 and 90.