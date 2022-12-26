Study shows viability of drug in the fight against HIV

A study shows that the immediate offer of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to HIV is feasible in Brazil, with low early follow-up loss. The results, published in the December 21, The Lancet HIVone of the most respected scientific journals in the world, show that adherence to PrEP and long-term service retention were good.

PrEP is an anti-HIV medication, taken on a schedule to prevent HIV infection if exposure occurs. The research was conducted by the ImPrEP Study Group in Brazil, Mexico and Peru, from 2018 to 2021, and its main objective was to evaluate the feasibility of offering daily oral PrEP in these three countries, serving as a mirror for similar initiatives in Latin America.

In all, 9,509 people participated, 3,928 in Brazil, 3,288 in Mexico and 2,293 in Peru. The majority, 94.3%, gays, bisexual and other cisgender men who have sex with men (MSM). The remaining 5.7% are transvestites and trans women, populations most affected by the HIV and AIDS pandemic in Latin America, most aged between 18 and 30 years.

Results show that PrEP adherence and long-term service retention were good, worse among the youngest and most vulnerable; and the incidence of HIV was very low, being higher in the most vulnerable populations and with low adherence to PrEP.

According to the study, PrEP has proven to be an important prevention technology, especially among populations such as MSM, transvestites and transgender women in Latin America. Research points out that the social and structural determinants of HIV risk need to be addressed to fully realize the benefits of prophylaxis.

The initial stage of ImPrEP, linked to offering daily oral PrEP, was an initiative of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in partnership with the Department of Chronic Diseases and Sexually Transmitted Infections, of the Ministry of Health of Brazil, the Peruvian University Cayetano Heredia, from Peru, Clínica Condesa and the National Institute of Public Health, both from Mexico.