Ukraine: Death toll rises to 16 in Kherson region

Ten people died, hit by Russian missiles that fell in the center of Kherson, on Christmas Eve.

The attacks also left more than 50 injured.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recorded a Christmas message in which he urged the population to be resilient.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that his country is ready to negotiate.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and all conflicts in the world.

In mass celebrated on Christmas Eve, he condemned the human hunger for wealth and power.

