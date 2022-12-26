Businessman arrested in DF after attempted attack

A businessman was arrested this Saturday night (24) with an arsenal of weapons and bombs in the federal capital and confessed to having placed a bomb in a tanker truck at Brasília airport. In a press conference, the delegate general of the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), Robson Cândido, informed that the prisoner is a 54-year-old businessman from Pará, who is part of the group camped in front of the Army Headquarters and confessed that he intended to commit an attack in the federal capital to draw the attention of the movement of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro who want to prevent the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the Presidency of the Republic.

“He confessed that he really had the intention of committing a crime at the airport, which would be to destroy a gate or something like that to cause chaos and his objective was precisely to draw attention to the movement that they are committed to”, said Cândido.

The man was arrested after trying to blow up a tank truck, which was close to Brasília airport. The arrest occurred after denouncing the presence of an explosive device to the police, which was detonated shortly afterwards. The case took place on Saturday afternoon.

“He is a resident of Pará and came precisely to participate in demonstrations at the HQ [Quartel General do Exército]🇧🇷 He is part of this movement in support of the current president [Jair Bolsonaro] and they are imbued in this mission, according to him, ideological, but that got out of control and the police authorities, mainly here in Brazilia, we will take all the measures”, he added.

The delegate-general also stated that bomb attacks have never been registered in Brasília. The PCDF found weapons, ammunition and other explosive emulsions with the man in an apartment in the Sudoeste neighborhood. Despite being registered as a Collector, Sport Shooter and Hunter (CAC), the material found was irregular.

“We will not allow any type of demonstration to harm people or public property,” he assured. “He is CAC, but everything is outside the norms and will be charged for possession, possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition and explosive devices and crime against the Democratic State of Law”, he added.

Minister of Justice

This afternoon, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, published on social media that “he officiated to the Federal Police to monitor the investigation and, within the scope of its competence, to adopt the necessary measures regarding the artifact found yesterday (24) in Brazilia. It is important that we await the official conclusions, for the due accountability.”

Through Twitter, the future Minister of Justice and Public Security of the elected government, Flávio Dino, classified as “terrorism” the attempt to blow up a tank truck at Brasília airport investigated by the Brasília police.

“Yesterday’s serious events in Brazilia prove that the so-called ‘patriotic’ camps have become incubators for terrorists. Measures are being taken and will be expanded as quickly as possible”, stated Dino. “Armamentism generates other degenerations. Overcoming it is a priority”.

Flávio Dino thanked the speed of the Civil Police of the DF.

“I reiterate recognition to the Civil Police of the DF, which acted efficiently. But at the same time, I remind you that there are federal authorities in place who must also act, in view of political crimes, ”he said. “There is no political pact possible and there will be no amnesty for terrorists, their supporters and financiers.”

In a new post, the future minister posted that he intends to propose that the Attorney General of the Republic and the National Council of the Public Ministry constitute special groups to combat terrorism and irresponsible weaponry. “The rule of law is not compatible with these political militias.”

Dino had already spoken about the case yesterday.