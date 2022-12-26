World hungers for peace, says Pope Francis in Christmas message

Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, and said the world was suffering from “peace hunger”.

By delivering the blessing and the message Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the “superficial holiday glow” and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their quests for comfort, warmth and food. .

“We are going to see the faces of all those children who, all over the world, yearn for peace,” he said, reading the message from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the same place from which he emerged as pope for the first time on 2013, March.

“We will also see the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who live this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes, due to the devastation caused by ten months of war,” he told tens of thousands of people who were in the Square of Saint Peter.

He spoke just hours after air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine and a day after Kiev said a Russian strike on the newly liberated city of Kherson had killed at least five people and wounded 35 on Saturday.

“May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to help all those who suffer, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of guns and put an immediate end to this senseless war!” Francis said.

The conflict in Ukraine, he said, should not lessen concern for people whose lives have been devastated by other conflicts or humanitarian crises, citing, among others, Syria, Myanmar, Iran, Haiti and the Sahel region of Africa.

“Our time is experiencing a serious hunger for peace,” he added.

Francis called for the resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians in the Holy Land, the birthplace of Jesus.

In 2022, the worst levels of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in over a decade occurred, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.

As many sit around “a well-served table”, large amounts of food are wasted daily and resources are spent on weapons, he recalled.

He again condemned the use of food as a weapon of war, and said the war in Ukraine had put millions at risk of starvation, citing Afghanistan and countries in Northeast Africa, the Horn of Africa.

