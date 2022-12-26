Four people die in landslide in Minas Gerais

Four people died as a result of a landslide, early today (25), in the rural area of ​​the city of Antônio Dias, in the Rio Doce Valley, in Minas Gerais. According to the state Civil Defense, the region was hit by heavy rain that lasted about two hours.

At the site of the accident, there were at least four residences that were affected by the fall of the ravine. People were at a Christmas get-together.

Among the dead were three women and a 12-year-old boy. Civil Police work on identifying victims. The bulletin of the Civil Defense of the state, released at the end of the morning, says that 11 people were rescued and sent to hospitals in the region. Two people are missing.

In addition to two Civil Defense teams, 43 police and military firefighters are on site, with eight vehicles and two aircraft. They work to locate the missing and restore essential services.

The roads that give access to the affected communities are obstructed. The mayor of the city, Benedito de Assis Lima, known as Ditinho, is also there. Early this morning, he recorded a video showing the work of machines to clear the roads.

Prediction

The weather in the state will continue with instability and isolated rain showers, according to the Civil Defense bulletin. In the center-north and east of Minas Gerais, the region of the accident, the tendency is for a reduction in the volume of rain. But the day continues cloudy. In the other regions, the forecast is that the heating during the day and the humidity will favor typical summer showers in the afternoon.

The balance of the rainy season in the state shows that 104 municipalities in Minas Gerais are in an emergency situation. Eight people have died since September 21, 1,484 are homeless and 7,370 are homeless.