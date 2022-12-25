Aeronauts approve company proposal and end strike

The aeronauts accepted the third proposal presented by the airline companies and decided to end the strike that had been suspended this weekend. The category voted, virtually, between 6 am yesterday (24) and noon today, in an open election at site of the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA). Of the 5,834 votes, 70.11% were in favor of the proposal, 28.8% rejected it and abstention reached 1.09%.

For the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) for regular aviation, the companies proposed a 6.97% readjustment by the INPC in fixed and variable salaries. The percentage includes 1% of real gain and will also affect national daily rates (R$ 94.96), in addition to food vouchers worth R$ 495.50, minimum wage, insurance and fine for non-compliance with the convention. The proposed readjustments do not affect international rates.

Regarding the category’s claim related to respect for work schedules, the proposal defines the start time for days off and compensation for non-compliance by companies, as well as the possibility of starting holidays on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The aeronauts agreed to a fine of BRL 500 for change of scale that invades the crew member’s day off.

When the strike began last Monday (19), the category wanted wage recomposition by the INPC with a real increase of 5% above that indicator. The companies admitted only 0.5% of real gain and even proposed the sale of clearances, which caused indignation due to the exhaustion that the aeronauts complained about following schedules that were not always according to plan.

This Sunday (25), in live presentation of the voting results, the president of the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA), said that the number of votes followed the total of the last vote. For him, now it’s time for the category to check and verify that all items placed in the CCT are being applied and will continue. “This is the beginning of a new era, in which we will still have to evolve a lot in the social part and continue to evolve in the financial part”, he observed.

According to the president, there are several items that the aeronauts were not able to “address this year”. Without relating the items, he stated that the intention is to continue fighting for them to be met. “We have to reduce the number of complaints and denouncements that the union has through ombudsmen. We are going to improve our collective agreement and have very good employment contracts”, he added.

The Director of Administration and Finance of the SNA, Lilia Cavalcanti, thanked the professionals who participated since the beginning of the strike and went to the airports to suspend operations between 6 am and 8 am. According to Lilia, the proposal is not “the best of both worlds”, this would only happen if there was respect from the other party at the negotiation table, but it represents evolution and brings a gain. “There was a gain for all the people who made the strike happen. The people who went to the airport, the people who stopped flights and those who mobilized. So, it’s a thank you for everyone who made their vote and voting democracy count. The fight continues, we are still here fighting for improvements, because there are many things to be done, but now is the time to thank you”, she said.

The general secretary of the SNS, Clauver Castilho, also thanked his colleagues for their mobilization, which according to him was the longest strike in the category. “There were five days of strike. We know that it’s complicated to enter into a conflict with the company you work for joining a strike, but it was really nice to have colleagues killing you in the chest and saying ‘this strike is mine, this strike belongs to my category’. So that’s the thanks. You made this strike last that long and that effective. The will of the majority was approved and with this proposal the strike ended. The majority decides,” he added.

SNA’s Director of Communication, Rafael Sampaio Bessa, highlighted the difficulty that some professionals had for personal reasons and, however, were present in the daily two-hour stoppages. “I followed different stories here in Fortaleza, people with situations at home, even sensitive newborn children, but who were there demonstrating, supporting their colleagues and stopping flights. Here is my personal thanks. I believe that there is a lot of work to be done, tomorrow, Monday, we will continue working, ”he said.

The suspension of the stoppage of aeronauts, this weekend, lasted from 6 am yesterday (24) until noon today. During the strike, flights were stopped at airports in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza. The strike started last Monday (19).