Spain: bus crashes into river leaving 3 dead and 4 missing

At least three people were killed and four were missing after a passenger bus plunged from a bridge in northwest Spain, local emergency services said on Sunday.

Two survivors – the driver of the vehicle and a passenger – have so far been rescued from the Lerez River, where a strong current and intense flow – due to the heavy rains that hit the Galicia region – make search and rescue work difficult, authorities said.

Survivors were taken to nearby hospitals with varying degrees of injuries, they added.

The Monbus company vehicle was traveling between the cities of Lugo and Vigo and had stopped at a penitentiary center close to the accident site.

The bus skidded off the bridge for reasons that are still unclear and fell into the water around 9:30 pm local time on Saturday.

According to preliminary data, the bus was carrying nine people in total – the driver and eight passengers, said regional authority Maica Larriba.

“There are no more bodies inside the bus, so we are continuing the search for the four missing people,” added Larriba.

The river remained above the overflow limit overnight, which forced rescuers to suspend the operation for nearly two hours due to bad weather and ground conditions. Activities resumed in the morning.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

