Paris shooting suspect expressed ‘hatred of foreigners’

The suspect detained in the murder of three Kurds in Paris has told investigators about his “hatred of foreigners”, the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.

The 69-year-old man was arrested on Friday after shooting to death two men and a woman at a Kurdish cultural center and cafe in Paris’ 10th arrondissement.

The deaths shocked a community preparing to mark the 10th anniversary of the unsolved murder of three activists, and sparked protests that led to clashes with police.

The suspect said during cross-examination that a burglary at his home in 2016 triggered “a hatred of foreigners that has become utterly pathological,” Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

The man described himself as depressed and suicidal, and said he planned to kill himself with the last bullet after the attack.

A search of the suspect’s parents’ home, where he lived, found no evidence of any link to extremist ideology, she said, adding that he first looked for potential victims in a suburb of the French capital but abandoned the plan after finding few people. on the neighborhood.

Kurdish representatives have called for Friday’s shooting to be considered a terrorist attack.

The suspect remained in a psychiatric unit on Sunday after his interrogation was interrupted yesterday for medical reasons, the prosecutor said.

As for the other three people injured in the shooting, two are still in hospital but out of danger, he added.

The prosecutor said earlier that the suspect had recently been released from detention while awaiting trial for a saber attack at a migrant camp in Paris a year ago.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.