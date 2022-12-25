BrazilBrazil

Number of divorces in the country drops 10% this year compared to 2021

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Marriages are gaining life in Brazil. The number of divorces in the country decreased by 10% this year compared to 2021, according to research by the Colégio Notarial do Brazil.

Between January and November, there were 68.7 thousand separations registered in the Notary Public Offices. It is the lowest number since 2018.

According to the vice-president of the Colégio Notarial, Eduardo Calais, the end of social isolation and the resumption of activities may be among the reasons for the drop in divorces.

In 2021, there were 76,600 divorces in the registry offices, a record in Brazilian history.

Compared to 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the drop was 3.8%. That year, 71,000 marriages ended.

Divorces carried out in a notary are consensual, when the parties agree on the terms. In this case, it is not necessary to go through a judge to formalize the end of the marriage.

Listen on the National Radio Agency:

*Produced by Renato Lima

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Aeronauts approve company proposal and end strike

13 mins ago

Humanitarian NGOs suspend activities in Afghanistan

34 mins ago

Use of solar energy grows in the country, with 19 GW of installed power

55 mins ago

Spain: bus crashes into river leaving 3 dead and 4 missing

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.