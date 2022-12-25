Buffalo blizzard continues, leaves more dead in Buffalo

A heavy snowfall, which caused deaths, hit the city of Buffalo, in the US state of New York, this Christmas day. People were trapped in their cars, there were power outages and an increase in the number of deaths, due to the strong winter storm that hits the United States (USA).

Twenty-eight people have died so far in weather-related incidents across the country, according to NBC News. CNN reported a total of 26 deaths.

Mark Poloncarz of the Erie County Administration said the storm’s death toll increased from three to seven overnight in the Buffalo region of New York’s far west, where snow on Sunday brought the total buildup to nearly 1. .2 meters high.

Some of the dead were found today in cars and in snowbanks, Poloncarz said, adding that the number could still rise.

“This is not the Christmas any of us expected, but try to have as happy a Christmas as possible today,” the admin said on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

Christina Klaffka, 39, saw roof tiles explode on her neighbor’s house and heard windows rattle in “hurricane-like winds”. She was affected by the power outage, along with the entire neighborhood, that Saturday night, and was still without electricity this morning.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had reached out to the White House and that the Biden administration will support the request for a federal disaster declaration.

“This will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo, and we’re still in the middle of it,” Hochul said.

The blizzard was the result of a powerful winter storm that has caused freezing temperatures across the Northern Great Plains to the US-Mexico border since the middle of last week. The storm was moving east on Sunday after knocking out power to millions of people late last week and causing flight cancellations during the busy holiday period.

More than 1,600 US flights had been canceled as of midday Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Officials in Kentucky confirmed there were at least three storm-related deaths in the state. In Ohio, at least four people died and several were injured in automobile accidents. A 50-vehicle pileup closed the Ohio Turnpike in both directions during blizzards near Toledo on Friday.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.