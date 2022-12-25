Summer: forecast is for above average rainfall in Brazil, except in the South

The arrival of summer this week in the Southern Hemisphere brings a period marked by rising temperatures and longer days, due to the Earth’s position in relation to the sun. In Brazil, the season will have above-average rainfall in almost the entire country, except in the southern region. The season started at 6:48 pm on Wednesday (21), Brasília time, and ended at 6:25 pm on March 20, 2023.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the summer will still be under the influence of the La Niña phenomenon, cooling of the waters of the Pacific Ocean near the equator that has persisted since October 2021 and is associated with less rainfall in the south of the country.

With anomalies ranging from -0.6°C to -1.1°C, La Niña remained in the weak to moderate category. The duration of the phenomenon, however, caused droughts and damaged harvests in the South Region last year and this year. According to Inmet, the forecast model of the APEC Climate Center, a research center in South Korea, points to a probability of weakening of La Niña between 60% and 70% by March 2023.

In the quarter between February and April, the probability that there will be a transition from La Niña to neutrality conditions rises to 80%, in which changes in the temperature of the equatorial zone of the Pacific Ocean are no longer significant.

Despite the weakening of La Niña, Inmet points out that the climate in Brazil depends on other factors, such as the temperature of the Atlantic Ocean and phenomena of air circulation in the upper atmosphere. Even so, the agency predicted the trend for rainfall and temperature in the next three months.

Check Inmet’s forecast for the summer in each of the regions

North

Predominance of above-average rainfall in much of the region, mainly in the northern portion of the region, also because of La Niña and the pattern of warmer waters near the coast of Pará and Amapá. In the south of Amazonas and Tocantins, in addition to the southwest of Pará, the forecast is for slightly below average rainfall during the quarter.

The average air temperature is expected to prevail in practically the entire region close to the average. Except for some parts of Tocantins and southeastern Pará with temperatures slightly above average.

North East

Above average rainfall across much of the region from January to March. As in the North, continued rainfall is associated with La Niña and slightly warmer waters near the northeastern coast. In areas of Bahia, Sergipe and Alagoas there is a probability of slightly below average rainfall.

The temperature should be close to and above the historical average in much of the region in the coming months, except in the north of Maranhão, Piauí and Ceará, where temperatures may be slightly below average, due to consecutive days with rain.

Midwest

Rains above the historical average in virtually the entire region, except in the south of Mato Grosso do Sul, north of Mato Grosso and west of Goiás, where rainfall is forecast slightly below the average for the quarter. As for temperatures, the forecast indicates that they should be close to and slightly above the climatological average in the coming months.

Southeast

Irregular distribution of rainfall, with accumulated totals above average in Espírito Santo, the Triângulo Mineiro region and the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, in addition to the west and east of São Paulo. In the other areas, the forecast is for close and slightly below average rainfall. For the temperature, forecasts indicate that it should be close to and slightly above average in the coming months.

South

Greater probability of rainfall close to or below average in almost the entire region, due to the impacts of the La Niña phenomenon. Only the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul will be able to record rainfall slightly above expectations for the summer. Temperatures will be close to or slightly above average across the region.