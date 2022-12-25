Airports and highways with intense movement this Saturday

With the suspension of the strike by pilots and flight attendants this Christmas weekend, movement at the country’s airports this Saturday (24) is intense, but normal. The suspension of the movement was announced by the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) last night (23).

The category must disclose until 12:30 this Sunday (25) if it accepts the new proposal for an agreement presented by the companies in the sector. In it, the companies maintain the commitment with the values ​​of readjustment of full replacement of the inflation measured by the INPC and another 1% of real gain and as novelties bring the possibility of changing the hours of rest by means of an indemnity, the beginning of the vacations count from a weekend day, in addition to renewing the terms of the aeronauts’ collective agreement.

The director of the National Union of Aeronauts, Leonardo Souza, said that the indication of the SNA is for the approval of the proposal. “The scenario of deepening the dispute is reckless, the Judiciary is in recess and a strike until February is not good”, he said.

Since last Monday (19), professionals in the category have been doing stoppages between 6am and 8am, at the airports of Congonhas and Guarulhos (São Paulo), Santos Dumont and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Viracopos (Campinas), Porto Alegre (RS), Confins (Belo Horizonte, MG), Brasília (DF) and Fortaleza (CE).

This Christmas, only at the 19 airports of the Infraero Network, regular commercial flights should receive around 2.5 million passengers between December 16, 2022 and January 2, 2023. The number is 45% higher in relation to the movement of the last year when 1.7 million people boarded and disembarked at the company’s terminals, between December 17th and January 3rd, 2022.

“The projection for the end of year festivities was prepared based on the schedules informed by the airlines. There are also plans for 18,700 landings and takeoffs in the period, 38% more than the 13,500 flights carried out in the period last year”, informed Infraero.

roads



São Paulo highways – Brazil Archive/Agency

Until tomorrow at 11:59 pm this Sunday, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) continues with Operation Christmas 2022. The main objective of the initiative is to guarantee road safety and the consequent preservation of lives on highways and federal roads throughout Brazil.

To avoid accidents and other inconveniences, the PRF asks drivers to carry out a preventive inspection of their vehicles, even for short trips; that they always wear a seat belt, mandatory for all vehicle occupants; respecting the speed limit and overtaking conditions indicated on road signs.

In this rainy season in a large part of the country, the PRF advises, especially because of the occurrence of fog and fog, that it is important to reduce speed and not drink alcohol before driving to reach your destination safely.

* Collaborated with Alana Gandra