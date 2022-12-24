In a Christmas message, Lula remembers victims of covid and the rains

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva used Twitter this Saturday (24) to wish Brazilians a Merry Christmas. “I would like to wish each and every one of the 215 million Brazilian men and women a merry Christmas. I know that, unfortunately, many families will not have anything to celebrate, because they are suffering from hunger, unemployment, inflation and indebtedness “, wrote the president-elect.

The petista also remembered the families who lost loved ones to covid-19 and the heavy rains in several states. others who lost everything because of the heavy rains that hit several states”, he pointed out.

Lula also expressed the desire for the reconciliation of families that will not be reunited to celebrate Christmas “because of the political hatred that played parents against children, brothers against brothers.” “I want Christmas to be one of family reconciliation, and Brazil‘s reconciliation with itself. I will work harder than I did in previous governments so that everyone’s Christmas, especially those who need it most, will be better next year,” he added.