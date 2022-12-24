CCBB RJ opens the exhibition O Cinema de Tim Burton on January 4th

The 2023 cinema program at the Banco do Brazil Rio de Janeiro Cultural Center (CCBB RJ) will open from January 4 to February 6 with the retrospective Tim Burton’s Cinema, at popular prices of R$ 10 (whole) and R$ 5 (half). The cinema will operate from Wednesday to Monday. The exhibition will show 42 films, 23 of which will be directed by Tim Burton, one inspired by one of his stories and another selection of 18 feature films considered references in the director’s career. The project is sponsored by Banco do Brazil.

According to CCBB RJ, this will be the biggest film exhibition ever held in Rio de Janeiro dedicated to the filmmaker, who received the Golden Lion for his career at the 2007 Venice Film Festival. Burton, the award-winning short Vincentt (1982), a tribute to Vincent Price, the director’s idol, until the remake of Dumbo (2019), through eight titles starring actor Johnny Depp, his most frequent collaborator with the director, who embodied iconic characters such as Edward Scissorhands and Ed Wood.

Also included in the exhibition are six feature films with the participation of actress Helena Bonham Carter, former partner of Burton and mother of his two children, as The Corpse Brider (2004) and Alice in Wonderland (2010)🇧🇷 The ghosts have fun (1988), the first feature with Michael Keaton, who would later star in batman (1989), Burton’s biggest box-office hit, and Batman: Return (1992), .

The public will also be able to watch two 1982 productions directed by Tim Burton for television: John and Mary, a special made for Disney; and The Theater of Fairy Tales: Aladdin and the Wonderful Lampa classic series produced and presented by actress Shelley Duvall.

Extra activities

In addition to showing the films, the exhibition will promote various extra activities, all free of charge, such as the debate “The Strange World of Tim Burton”; the lecture “Batman in Tim Burton’s vision”, with critic and filmmaker Mario Abbade; the masterclass “The stylized gothic – gothic literature in Tim Burton’s cinema”, with professor and curator Eduardo Reginato; make-up for the audience; and cosplay appearances of iconic Burton characters. Sessions will also be held with accessibility resources (audio description and descriptive subtitles) of the films batman🇧🇷 Edward Scissor Hands and The legend of the headless Knightwith free admission.

Burton is among the favorite directors of journalist Breno Lira Gomes, creator and curator of the exhibition. He stated that the shapeless world portrayed by Burton, which mixes nightmare and dream, with crazy characters, “scenes and costumes so well designed and a remarkable soundtrack” always fascinated him in Tim Burton’s work.

After Rio de Janeiro, the show will move on to the cultural centers Banco do Brazil São Paulo, from January 25th to February 26th, and Belo Horizonte, between February 1st and March 6th.

The schedule for the Tim Burton show can be seen from next week on the link