US will have the coldest Christmas Eve in history

A severe Arctic storm that hit the United States this week, disrupting everyday life and vacation travel for millions of Americans, is expected to produce the coldest Christmas night on record in cities across the country, from Pennsylvania to Florida.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of just -13C in Pittsburgh, the largest city in western Pennsylvania, beating the previous record of the coldest Christmas Eve, -10.5C, recorded in 1983, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. .

The capitals of Florida and Georgia – Tallahassee and Atlanta – are expected to record the coldest December 24 in history, while the federal capital Washington is expected to experience the coldest Christmas Eve since 1906.

The record low Christmas temperatures were predicted on account of the arctic storm that hits the country and has evolved to encompass two-thirds of the eastern US.

Arctic cold combined with a “bomb cyclone” of heavy snow and strong winds blowing from the Great Lakes region and into the Upper Mississippi and Ohio valleys wreak havoc on power systems, roads and air traffic.

US officials reported at least five deaths on Friday (23) attributed to extreme winter weather.

Two drivers were killed and several others were injured in a 50-vehicle pileup that closed the Ohio Turnpike in both directions during a blizzard near Toledo. The accident forced the evacuation of drivers by a bus to prevent them from freezing in their cars, officials said.

From Canada to the Mexican border and coast to coast, about 240 million people are under some kind of frost warning, according to the weather service.

The NWS said its map of existing or impending weather hazards “depicts one of the largest winter warning spans ever”.

With power systems across the US overwhelmed by increased demand for heating and storm-related damage to power lines, about 1.5 million homes and businesses across the country were without power on Friday, according to a tracking website. Poweroutage.us.

More than 5,700 US flights were canceled on Friday, according to flight tracking service FlightAware, and cold weather and blizzards brought road travel to a virtual halt in some regions of the country.

