Fire kills 22 at asylum in Russia

A fire ripped through a nursing home in Russia’s Siberia region, killing 22 people, investigators said on Saturday.

The fire destroyed the second floor of the building, which was not officially registered as a nursing home. The fire was brought under control overnight when rescue workers finished combing through the rubble at the site in the city of Kemerovo, state media and emergency services said.

Many nursing homes operate without a permit in Russia, officials say, meaning they are considered private property and not subject to security inspections.

Kemerovo saw one of the deadliest fires in Russia in recent times, when the fire broke out in the upper floors of the “Winter Cherry” shopping center in 2018, killing 64 people.

