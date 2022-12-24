Anchieta-Imigrantes system has good traffic on Christmas Eve

All highways in the Anchieta-Imigrantes System (SAI) run smoothly both towards the beaches and towards the capital of São Paulo, according to Ecovias, the concessionaire that manages the roads that lead to the coast of the state. The weather is fine and visibility is good. The SAI is in 5X5 Normal Operation. The descent takes the south lane of Via Anchieta and Rodovia dos Imigrantes. The ascent of the mountain takes place along the north lane of the two highways.

Since 00:00 on Wednesday (21), when the count began, 248,968 thousand vehicles have headed towards Baixada Santista. In the direction of São Paulo, Ecovias registered the passage of 152,498 thousand vehicles. In the last hour, more than 2,800 vehicles descended and more than 2,200 vehicles ascended.

On the Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System, which leads to the interior of São Paulo, traffic is normal, according to CCR Autoban. At Régis Bittencourt (BR-116/PR and SP), the flow remains normal in both directions (São Paulo and Curitiba). The weather is partly cloudy.

In Fernão Dias, which connects São Paulo to Minas Gerais, the flow is normal in both directions of BR-381/SP and MG, according to the concessionaire Arteris Fernão Dias. On the Ayrton Senna Highway, towards SP there is slow traffic due to the high flow of vehicles. On the other stretches of the Ecopistas concession, traffic is normal.