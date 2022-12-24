PM is triggered by suspected bomb near Brazilia Airport

The Military Police and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called today (24) at around 7:30 am to investigate the possibility of an explosive device in a box found on the road that gives access to Brasília Airport. The artifact was not blown up by the police, it was collected and sent for expertise by the Civil Police of the Federal District. During the process, one of the access roads to the airport was blocked.

According to Infrarica, the airport’s concessionaire, the alert was given by one of its employees, following the procedures that are adopted when suspicious objects are abandoned both at the airport and in its vicinity.

Contacted by Brazil Agency, the PMDF reported that there was a suspicious object inside the box and that, given the situation, it started the so-called Operation Artifact, the name given to actions by the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) involving situations involving explosives. The box was abandoned near a car shop located on the airport access runway.

According to the concessionaire, there was no impact on the operation of airport services, and no takeoff was delayed due to the ongoing operation. The flow of vehicles on the way to the airport is normal, as cars can pass through the marginal road to the prohibited one.

The future Minister of Justice appointed by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Flávio Dino, commented on social networks about the suspected explosive found in the DF. “We are following the investigations about an alleged explosive device found in Brasília this Saturday morning. We will have official information soon,” he said.