India makes covid testing mandatory for travelers from some countries

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
India has imposed a mandatory negative test for covid-19 for travelers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, the Indian health minister said on Saturday.
Passengers from these countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms of Covid-19 or test positive, the minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, said.
*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report