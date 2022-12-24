BrazilBrazil

India makes covid testing mandatory for travelers from some countries

India has imposed a mandatory negative test for covid-19 for travelers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, the Indian health minister said on Saturday.

Passengers from these countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms of Covid-19 or test positive, the minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, said.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

