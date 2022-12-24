Referee hits back at criticism of Argentina’s World Cup goal

The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama surrounding it continues, with the match’s referee showing a photo on his mobile phone during an interview with journalists to respond to allegations that Lionel Messi’s extra-time goal did not should have been valid.

Argentina won the final in Lusail, Qatar, 4-2 on penalties, after the match ended 3-3 after 120 minutes, with two goals from Messi and 3 from Kylian Mbappé for France.

Szymon Marciniak, the first Polish referee to referee a World Cup final, faced criticism from the French press on grounds that Messi’s goal in extra time should have been disallowed because two Argentina substitutes entered the field before the ball was into the network.

French newspaper L’Equipe cited Law 3, paragraph 9 of the Council of the International Football Association, which says the referee must disallow a goal if a substituted player is on the field of play when the goal is scored.

Marciniak responded to the criticism in a unique way. He presented a screenshot on his phone that shows seven French substitutes had entered the field as they celebrated one of Mbappé’s goals.

“The French did not mention this photo, where you can see that there are seven Frenchmen on the field when Mbappé scores a goal,” said Marciniak, holding his cell phone as he spoke to journalists.

Marciniak’s comments come after a petition was launched to have the match replayed due to refereeing errors. The petition has already surpassed 220,000 signatures.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited