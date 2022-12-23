Aeronauts reject agreement and stoppages enter fifth day

The day before Christmas was marked by delays in landings and takeoffs at Brazilian airports. For the fifth consecutive day, this Friday (23), aeronauts maintained the stoppage between 6 am and 8 am at the airports of Congonhas, Guarulhos, Viracopos, Galeão, Santos Dumont, Porto Alegre, Confins, Brasília and Fortaleza. Yesterday (22), the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) rejected a new salary negotiation proposal to end the category strike.

In a virtual assembly – with 59.25% of votes against, 40.02% of votes in favor and 0.73% of abstentions – the regular aviation workers rejected the proposal presented by the airlines that provided for the total replacement of the inflation measured by the INPC (National Price Index Consumer) – in fixed and variable wages – plus 1% real increase. For the receipt ceiling, readjustment of 100% of the INPC (5.97%), minus 2.74%.

The aeronauts want a 5% salary increase and adjustment of working conditions, such as the time off and rules that prevent airline companies from changing rest periods – waiting for crew members between flights of 3 hours during the day and 2 hours in the afternoon. night period.

In a note, the SNA highlighted that the category has been negotiating since the end of September and that all the proposals sent by the employers’ union were not consistent with the list of claims presented and, therefore, were rejected.

“The SNA remains open to negotiations, waiting for companies to submit a new, minimally acceptable proposal. If there is a proposal, it will be put to a vote and, if approved, the strike ends, if not, the strike continues indefinitely”, the union informed.

Airlines

According to the National Union of Airlines (SNEA), this was the third proposal rejected by the union of aeronauts. The first was presented by the SNEA still within the scope of union negotiations.

The SNEA emphasizes that it started negotiations from the first days of October this year to preserve the rights of the crew, “extending the validity of the CCT in force until the end of the negotiations, and guaranteeing air travel for passengers, especially during the high season. In addition, after the end of direct negotiations between unions, last weekend, the airlines accepted the first mediation proposal prepared by the TST, which was rejected by the SNA”, informed the note published on the SNEA website.

Impact

On the fifth day of the strike, there were 10 cancellations and 83 delays in the early hours of the morning at five airports where there was a shutdown. At São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, three flights were delayed and none were cancelled.

From 6:00 am to 10:00 am, of the 62 flights scheduled to take off from Brasília Airport, 16 departed from the capital with delay. There are no flight cancellations. Of the 55 flights that landed in Brasília, 14 arrived with delays. As Brasília Airport is an important flight connection hub, late arrivals may impact flight departures, reported Infraframerica, the airport’s administrator.

In Congonhas, Infraero reported that there were 16 flights delayed on departure, 9 flights delayed on arrival, 5 flights canceled on departure and 2 flights canceled on arrival.

At Santos Dumont Airport, also managed by Infraero, there were 13 flights delayed on departure, 10 flights delayed on arrival, 2 flights canceled on departure and one flight canceled on arrival.

RIOgaleão, Rio de Janeiro International Airport reported that it did not record any delays or cancellations of flights due to the strike this Friday morning.

Fraport-Brazil, which manages the airports in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre, reported that this morning there were no delays or cancellations in Fortaleza. In Porto Alegre, two delays were recorded.

It is recommended that passengers arrive early at the air terminal and check the flight status on the airport website or with the airline.